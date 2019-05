Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The "St. Louis Outlet Mall" in Hazelwood is closing.

The mall's owners are giving the remaining tenants 30 days to clear out.

The mall is formerly know as the St. Louis Mills Mall." It opened in 2003 and cost an estimated $250,000,000.

Namdar the current owners bought it for 4.4 million dollars back in 2006.

Speculation is the land could be sold to a local group planning to build a massive 135-acre sports complex.