STL Moms: New Guidelines for kids 5 and under

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dr. Timothy Lackey is in the studio this morning to talk about the new guidelines you should follow with your young children.

As a parent, it's important to know how active they should be, how long they should be sleeping for and how much time they should be spending in front of a screen.

There are new guidelines for parents of children five and under to answer some of these questions.

Dr. Timothy Lackey is a pediatrician with SSM Health Medical Group and he is going over the new guidelines that the World Health Organization has released.

