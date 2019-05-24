× Student with handgun taken into police custody at Ritenour Middle School Friday

ST. JOHN Mo. – The principal at Ritenour Middle School noticed that there was something not quite right with a student Friday. The administrator called the police to the school and they found a handgun in his possession. The student is now in the custody of St. Louis County Juvenile Authorities.

The district’s public relations person says the student will have a hearing with the district’s administration. He is facing a one-year suspension or expulsion.