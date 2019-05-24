Three people shot at Midtown Sports Bar in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Three people were shot Friday night at Midtown Sports Bar in north St. Louis Friday night. The bar is located in the 1900 block of Prairie Street near the intersection of North Market.

A man was shot in the chest and a woman was shot in the leg. A third victim was shot in the neck. All of the victims are conscious and breathing.

Our cameras spotted police responding to the shooting. It is not clear if the shooting victims were taken to the hospital.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear at this time.