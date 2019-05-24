Tornado watch issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 12am

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 12:00am. Severe storms possible through tonight, mainly northeast Missouri and after 8pm.

The severe weather should not be an issue for St. Louis this evening. A spot storm could be in the forecast for this Sunday.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/syytwcGvsB — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 24, 2019

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the tornado that struck the Jefferson City area damaged an estimated 500 homes and buildings.

Parson's office says roughly 300 buildings were inspected by a specialized team Friday. Of those, 78 were found unsafe. The team determined another 60 were unsafe in some areas.

Assessments will continue Saturday.

Roughly 14,000 buildings were without electricity Thursday after the tornado hit late Wednesday. That was down to about 4,150 as of Friday morning, and the governor's office says electric service is expected to be completely restored Saturday.

The tornado was rated an EF-3 y the National Weather Service with winds of up to 160 miles per hour (257.48 kilometers per hour).