Veterans group fighting St. Louis County to keep their meeting space on their land

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A non-profit that has raised millions of dollars to help veterans in the St. Louis area is facing a battle with St. Louis County. The county said Amvets Post 1 needs to have a flood study done, to keep their construction trailers as meeting spaces on their land.

The non-profit has been run out of the land along the Meramec River on the edge of Kirkwood since 1970. Members use the trailers as meeting spaces ever since their building was destroyed in a flood years ago. Now, the non-profit said they are facing violations from the county.

Amvets Post 1 is the oldest Amvets Post in the nation. Members said Harry S. Truman was their first member and signed their charter in 1945. Members have served thousands of veterans and often times work with veterans who are disabled, homeless or suicidal.

St. Louis County said because of a change in federal guidelines, the trailers are in violation of floodway regulations.

Members said last time they had a flood study done in 2015 it cost them $18,000 and it's simply not in the budget.

Volunteers with Amvets said they would be willing to move their trailers to a new location, but it would likely require somebody to donate land to them. If you are interested in learning more or contacting Amvets check out their Facebook page.

You can also contact Gene Baker with Amvets at Gene@cindybakerteam.com.