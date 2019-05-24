Victim of shooting a light rail station identified

PAGEDALE, Mo. – St. Louis County police have identified the man fatally shot at a MetroLink light rail station.

Police on Thursday identified the victim as 23-year-old Omar Martin. The search continues for the shooter.

Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda says the shooting happened Wednesday in Pagedale. Granda says the gunman and Martin were involved in a dispute on a train. Once the train stopped at the St. Charles Rock Road station, Martin was shot and the gunman ran.

In August, 48-year-old Craig LeFebvre was hit and killed by a stray bullet near a MetroLink station. Earlier this month, 12 people were indicted for a series of violent crimes at MetroLink stations, including the killing of LeFebvre.

