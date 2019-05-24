Weekends on the Web: Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday - Monday, May 25-27, 2019 -– Memorial Day Weekend



Military Remembrances: Monday, May 27

Jefferson Barracks – South St. Louis County – Time: 10:00am

Several area veterans organizations will participate. Visitors are encouraged to use the Koch Road exit from Interstate 255 and park in the shuttle lots at the JB VA Medical Center.

https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/jeffersonbarracks.asp

Venue: Veterans Memorial at City Centre

https://www.stpetersmo.net/calendar-details.aspx?eid=4542&m=5&d=27&y=2019

Meet at the Veterans Memorial Walk

https://www.ofallon.mo.us/Events-Calendar

Oldest consecutive running Memorial Day parade in the nation, dating back to 1868. It begins at the intersection of College and Washington Avenues.

https://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/107/alton-memorial-day-parade/5175

Begins in the Square and ends at Walnut Hill Cemetery where a Memorial Day Program begins at 11 am.

https://www.belleville.net/Calendar.aspx?EID=2948&month=5&year=2019&day=27&calType=0

O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive.

http://www.ofallonveteransmonument.org/

Other Events:

St. Louis County Greek Fest

Date: Saturday - Monday, May 25-27 (Opens Friday night) Venue: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Town and Country, MO

Saturday & Sunday: 11am-9pm, Monday: 11am-8pm

Whether you're of Greek decent or just love ethnic cuisine, our Greek Fest is a lively environment destination in which you can experience the Greek community's deeply rooted traditions and heritage.

http://stlouisgreekfest.com/

Missouri River Irish Fest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 25-26 (Opens Friday night) Venue: Frontier Park, Saint Charles, Missouri

Saturday 10am-11pm; Sunday: 10am-5pm Admission: Free

St. Charles celebrates its Irish heritage a few months after St. Patrick's Day. Festival will feature storytelling, athletics, food, and traditional crafts. The Children's Area has face painting, Irish crafts, a fairy tea party and Irish Dance demonstrations.

https://mrifsc.com/

Schlafly Art Outside

Date: Saturday - Sunday, May 25-26 Venue: Schlafly Bottleworks, Maplewood, MO

Saturday: 11am-10pm Sunday: 11am-4pm (Opens Friday night)

Admission: Free

Art Outside is a three-day celebration of local artists. There's also live music, food, and plenty of Schlafly beer on tap.

http://www.schlafly.com/events/artoutside/#1514932109418-8c92bfb4-93b675ab-f698

African Arts Festival

Date: Saturday - Monday, May 25-27 Venue: World's Fair Pavilion, Forest Park

Saturday: 10am-8pm; Sunday: 11am-8pm; Monday: 10am-6pm

Admission: Free

The three-day celebration includes live music and entertainment, an African marketplace and food court. There's also a children's village with crafts and activities for the kids

http://www.stlafricanartsfest.com/

Eckert's Memorial Day Festival

Date: Saturday - Monday, May 25-27 Venue: Eckert’s Farm, Belleville, IL

Time: 10am-5pm each day Admission: Free (Fees for some activities)

Eckert's Orchards in Belleville celebrates Memorial Day with a three-day festival complete with music, food, wagon rides, and special kid's activities.

https://www.eckerts.com/calendar-of-events

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. Maifest

Date: Saturday, May 25 Venue: Midtown Brewery & Biergarten (3229 Washington Ave, St. Louis MO).

Time: 11:00am-?? Admission: Free (Food & drink for purchase)

Maifest 2019 will feature a full UCBC Bier line up including the release of five different Bock Biers, Spring BBQ-inspired food offerings from UCBC, live music all day, and baby goats!

For all of the cyclists out there, Trailnet will be hosting a pre-Maifest ridee beginning and ending at the Biergarten the morning of the fest. Register here.

http://urbanchestnut.com/maifest/

Twain on Main

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 25 - May 26 Venue: Historic North Main Street, Hannibal, MO

Both days: 10am-5pm Admission: Free

This street festival celebrating the works of Hannibal's Hometown Hero, Mark Twain will feature arts and crafts vendors, great food, and entertainment for young and old alike. You'll even get to meet Mark Twain and two of his famous characters, Tom and Becky. For the adults in the crowd, we have a wine garden, featuring some of the best the Midwest has to offer.

http://www.twainonmainfestival.com/

Cobblestone Nationals Car Show

Date: Monday, May 27 Venue: Fast Lane Classic Cars, Saint Charles, MO

Times: 9am-5pm - Car registration from 8:00am to 11:00am. Day of registration is $20.

With 32 classes and over 400 cars registered, you’re guaranteed to see a huge variety of classic and muscle cars, motorcycles, and specialty cars.

https://www.discoverstcharles.com/event/cobblestone-nationals-car-show/1124/

Spring To Dance Festival

Date: Saturday, May 25 (Also Friday) Venue: Touhill Performing Arts Center, UMSL Campus

Main Stage performances: 7:30pm Tickets: $20.00

This festival brings together 25 professional dance companies from across the country.

https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/emerson-spring-to-dance-festival-2019-main-stage-performance

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 25-26 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm; Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Atlanta Braves

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-05

River City Rascals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 25-26 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

Vs. Evansville Otters

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/

St. Louis Slam Football Women’s Tackle Football

Date: Saturday, May 25 Venue: St Mary's High School, south St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm

Vs. Minnesota Vixen

http://www.stlslamfootball.com/#home-section

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Festival season begins Saturday, May 25 with The Marriage of Figaro

Time: 8:00pm Tickets start at $25.00 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

The 2019 Festival Season includes Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Verdi’s Rigoletto, Monteverdi’s the Coronation of Poppea, and the Terence Blanchard, composer the Opera Theatre hit Champion, and Kasi Lemmons creation, Fire Shut Up In My Bones.

https://www.opera-stl.org/