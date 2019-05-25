Celebrate National Wine Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Tony Kooyumjian, Owner and Winemaker at Augusta Winery, is in the studio this morning talking about his 3rd generation vineyard and how you can get a greater appreciation for wine.

Kooyumjian`s wines have earned numerous awards from around the world including several 'Best of show' in California Competitions, 'Best imported white wine to Germany', multiple Missouri Governor Cup Awards and most recently, the C.V. Riley Award for best Norton in the state for his 2016 Estate Bottled Augusta Norton.

May 25th is National Wine Day so it might be a good time to check out the winemaking at the Augusta Winery.

Augusta also has a Wine & Beer Garden which has live music, summer wine cocktails and tastings on the first and third Fridays from June until August.

For more information, visit: AugustaWinery.com