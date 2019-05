× Fatal accident on Natural Bridge Road Friday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, an accident involving a car and a pedestrian has left the pedestrian dead Friday night.

A car was traveling southbound on Natural Bridge Road when it struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian, 67-year-old Clarence E. McPherson, was transported to SSM Health DePaul Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car that hit McPherson has no reported injuries.