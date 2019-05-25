‘No Trainin’ Wheels’ supports women dealing with depression

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - According to Mental Health America, 12 million women experience clinical depression each year.

No Trainin' Wheels Foundation is a nonprofit women`s empowerment organization helping women through mental health battles and related issues.

Founder Tyra Perry and board members, Charita Russell, Cortasya Bean, Geralle Powell and Latisha Pearson join us today to talk about the organization.

No Trainin' Wheels hosts a monthly support group for women struggling called 'SupportHER Saturdays,' which happens on the last Saturday of every month from 2pm-4pm.

For more information, visit: ntwstl.com