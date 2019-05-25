× Parts of Truman Boulevard closed due to flooding

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Truman Boulevard is closed between Premier Parkway and Sanford Cross Road due to flooding.

Drivers exiting Highway 370 can still access the areas south of Premier Parkway, including I-70. Drivers should look for signs posted along the detour route starting at Premier Parkway.

Premier Parkway, the intersection at Premier and Truman and the Highway 370 interchange at Truman and Lakeside Drive will remain open.

370 Lakeside Park is also closed due to floodwaters.

For updates, visit www.stpetersmo.net