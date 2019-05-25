Police say the incident involved a single car on Michigan and Gravois Avenues, just before 12:30am. At this time, it's not clear what exactly happened. We do know that the person driving lost control and flipped the car.
Person in critical condition after car flips in south St. Louis
-
Vehicle strikes fire truck, crashes into south St. Louis building
-
Six injured after crash involving tractor trailer on Gravois Avenue
-
Toddler struck by car in south St. Louis; driver not in custody
-
One person killed in north St. Louis car crash
-
Police searching for I-70 shooter after woman hit by bullet
-
-
St. Louis police investigate shooting on I-70
-
Police: Fleeing car causes fatal crash in St. Louis
-
Car crashes into north St. Louis County church; man found shot inside vehicle
-
Two-vehicle crash flips car on West Florissant near Riverview Boulevard
-
McCluer South assistant football coach shot over the weekend
-
-
Shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 seriously injured in Penrose neighborhood
-
Interstate 70 closes after a man was shot in his vehicle
-
Police: Person taken to hospital after being shot on Natural Bridge