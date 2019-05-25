Person in critical condition after car flips in south St. Louis

Posted 7:35 am, May 25, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One person is in critical condition after their car flips in south St. Louis City.   Our digital producer Joe Militzer was on the scene and sent us this cell phone video.

Police say the incident involved a single car on Michigan and Gravois Avenues, just before 12:30am.   At this time, it's not clear what exactly happened.  We do know that the person driving lost control and flipped the car.

