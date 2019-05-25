Police asking for public’s help to locate possible kidnapping victim

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is asking for the public’s help to locate a possible kidnapping victim last seen in south St. Louis. The incident happened in St. Clair Count Illinois Saturday afternoon.

St. Louis police say the victim call 911 and dispatchers could hear the victim being threatened and assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Larry Harris, 24, and the victim is 27-year-old Daerrie Harriel. They were both seen in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with the Illinois license plate of 599300 in the area of South Broadway and Chouteau in south St. Louis.

If you have seen Harris and/or Harriel or the suspects vehicle, please call 911.