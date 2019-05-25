× Red Cross offers shelter for pets in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Red Cross is also offering shelter for the pets of those staying in shelters as a result of the tornado damage.

The temporary pet shelter is air conditioned and can house up to approximately 20 pets. The Humane Society of Missouri will provide food and water to the animals of those staying at the shelter.

The American Red Cross has two shelter locations open at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Jefferson City, Mo. and Eldon Community Center in Eldon, Mo.

Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, and should bring clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries and any essential medication

The shelters in Jefferson City and Eldon have received numerous donations and they are requesting the public to hold off on any additional items at this time.