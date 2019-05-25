The Thread: Breaking It Down

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — On this special edition of The Thread, we're spending the morning with BreakDown STL: a group of young people dedicated to equipping and empowering students to make positive life choices. Learn how their raw and powerful message is communicated through dance, drama, vocals and spoken word to meet teens right where they are, and witness the amazing impact the team members have on one another as they do life together. Spend the morning with this amazing group of young people, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.

