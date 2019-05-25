Violent and deadly start to the Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A deadly and violent start to Memorial Day Weekend across St. Louis City. Seven separate shootings that left 10 people wounded and one person dead. Detectives here at police headquarters say the shootings happened within a five-hour span. The shootings have kept police very busy as they try and piece together exactly what happened.

Police say the violent night started with a woman grazed by a bullet when she was shot by a male suspect around Friday around 8pm on north 8th street.

At about 9:50pm police were called to a shooting at Midtown Sports Bar and Grill on Prairie Avenue in north St. Louis three people were shot. That's on Prairie near Market Street. Police say one man was shot in the chest, another in the neck, and a woman was shot in the leg. All three victims were transported to the hospital conscious and breathing.

Twenty minutes before that a man a woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm after been shot near Page and Walton.

Ten minutes later around Police say three more victims were in the 5600 hundred block of Acme in north St. Louis. Police say a man was found shot in the head he died at the scene. Police later found two other victims who ran from the area.

About an hour later two more people were shot in the 1300 block of Hodiamont Avenue. Both victims were taken to the hospital listed in stable condition.

Shortly before one this morning, a woman was shot in the leg near Martin Luther King and Cora.

