10 people shot, one fatally, at Memorial Day weekend gathering in Virginia

Posted 9:45 am, May 26, 2019

Ten people were shot, including one fatally, during a neighborhood gathering Saturday in the Holly Cove area of Chesapeake, Virginia, police said.

The shooting started shortly after 9 p.m. while officers were on the scene investigating a traffic disturbance, Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski told CNN.

All victims have been transported to three area hospitals and police were conducting interviews with those who attended the event to get more details. There is currently no information about a suspect, Kosinski said.

Witnesses told CNN affiliate WKTR that the neighborhood hosts a block party on Memorial Day weekend every year.

