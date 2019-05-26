‘Heart to Heart 5K’ next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dave McCoy, Rupi Pujji and Dr. Paul Hyland join us in the studio with a furry friend to talk about next weekend`s Heart to Heart 5K in Creve Coeur.

The family and dog friendly event will be held at Millennium Park in Creve Coeur at Olive and Mason behind the new BJC West Hospital.

There will be male and female awards for different age categories and a T-shirt for participating.

The race begins at 8a.m. on June 1 and costs $30 per person or $60 for a family.

The race hopes to bring community members together to enjoy some exercise and competition if so desired.

For more information, visit: www.crevecoeurmo.gov