Pulse – Why the St. Louis Surge is about a lot more than basketball

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Basketball fans are excited about The St. Louis Surge taking to the hardwood for another season. The women’s professional basketball team, which has won five regional championships and two national championships plays at Washington University. Hear why Khalia Collier, Founder and General Manager of the St. Louis Surge says the team is about a lot more than basketball. Also, hear from the stars of The Black Rep’s hit production, Nina Simone: Four Women and why the stage play is a must see for everyone.

Guests: