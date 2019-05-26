Remembering Miles Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Lauren A. Parks and Jas Gary Pearson, co-founders of House of Miles East St. Louis, are in the studio this morning to talk about keeping the legacy of Miles Davis alive.

House of Miles East St. Louis is a tribute to Davis' legacy, which began in his former childhood home in East St. Louis.

The House of Miles East St. Louis is a nonprofit looking to memorialize Davis' home into a community catalyst. The home has become a museum with exhibit tours, but also an educational enrichment center with multicultural music programs.

Miles Davis` 93rd birthday celebration is on May 26 and it will raise funds for the future preservation and development at House of Miles East St. Louis.

To celebrate, BB`s Jazz, Blues and Soups will have an event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. where guests can enjoy the iconic sounds of Miles Davis to honor his legacy.

Half of all ticket proceeds from the event will go toward future preservation and development at House of Miles East St. Louis.

For more information, visit: houseofmilesestl.org