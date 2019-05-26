St. Louis motorcycle group `rides` for a great cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mike Sutton, President of the LoneRiders Motorcycle Group, along with Todd, Kathy TeBrink and Kelsey TeBrink are in the studio this morning to talk about their month-long event `Chase It 4 Charity.`

Kathy and Todd's son, Tyler TeBrink is the reason for the LoneRiders' events that raise money for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon & The Ronald McDonald House Charities. When Tyler contracted Rheumatic Fever in 2010, the LoneRiders wanted to do something to support the TeBrink family.

The LoneRiders have members all over the St. Louis and Illinois area. They ride together and often schedule rides throughout the region and US with the motto, 'Ridin for Charity, Ridin for Fun'.

Chase It 4 Charity is a campaign that runs the entire month of June at participating bars in the St. Louis Region to support the LoneRiders' cause.

The LongRiders' 9th Annual Charity Raffle Run is on June 29 at Shamrocks` in St. Peters. There will be live music, t-shirts for sale and raffles. The goal for the event is to raise $25,000 for charity.

For more information, visit: ChaseIt4Charity.org