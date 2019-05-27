Be a Thomas Rhett VIP!

Mega country star Thomas Rhett is bringing his “Very Hot Summer Tour” to Enterprise Center on Friday, September 13th with special guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson & Rhett Akins! A huge line-up of country music in the show that only has limited tickets remaining!

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week with one grand prize winner receiving a huge Backstage Tour VIP Experience including:

A backstage tour! Go behind the scenes of Thomas Rhett’s production and experience what it takes to make it all come to life each night!

Get your photo taken with one of Thomas Rhett’s guitars that he will play that night!

1 pair of tickets for his concert at Enterprise Center on Friday 9/13

Rhett has released three studio albums for Big Machine Records’ Valory Music imprint: It Goes Like This (2013), Tangled Up (2015), and Life Changes (2017). These albums have produced seventeen singles on the Hot Country and Country Airplay charts, with twelve reaching the No. 1 position on the latter: “It Goes Like This”, “Get Me Some of That”, “Make Me Wanna”, “Crash and Burn”, “Die a Happy Man”, “T-Shirt”, “Star of the Show”, “Craving You”, “Unforgettable”, “Marry Me”, “Life Changes”, and “Sixteen”. In addition to much of his own material, Rhett has written singles for Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, LoCash and Michael Ray among others.

Follow us on Instagram for a bonus chance to win!

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, May 31st at 1pm!

Official Rules