ST LOUIS, MO - Thousands of fans gathered in downtown St. Louis on Monday to cheer on the St. Louis Blues, even though the team wasn't in town. The watch party for game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center was sold out. Hundreds of others gathered downtown at Ballpark Village to cheer on the St. Louis Blues.

Tickets are still available to the watch party at Enterprise Center for game 2. They cost $10.00 a person.