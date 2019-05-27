× Blues vs Bruins, Stanley Cup Preview from the S.S. Gloria in Boston

The Stanley Cup Final is now upon us! Game One between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins is set for Monday night at 7:00 PM in Boston, as the Blues look to win their first ever Stanley Cup!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and photographer Dave Sharp are in Boston to cover the championship series. They are aboard the S.S. Gloria, adorned in Blues banners. Martin got in on media day at the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday and has both teams thoughts on the eve of the beginning of this series. It's a rematch of the last time the Blues advanced this far in the NHL playoffs, when the Blues and Bruins played back in 1970, 49 years ago!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martin also reports on the former Blues captain, David Backes, who will be facing his old team as a member of the Bruins. Backes says he will put aside his friendships with his St. Louis buddies until the series ends.