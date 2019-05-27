FOX Sports Midwest Jamie Rivers live at Ballpark Village for Game 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues officially start the Stanley Cup Final series at 7:00 p.m. Monday in Boston.

Former Blues defenseman Jamie Rivers analyst on the Blues Live pregame and postgame shows on FOX Sports Midwest joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss 2019 Stanley Cup Final: St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins.

Rivers and Scott Warmann will anchor from Ballpark Village Monday night for Game 1, with the voice of the Blues John Kelly, Darren Pang and Hall of Famer Bernie Federko reporting from Boston.