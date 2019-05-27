× Six Flags St. Louis, Six Flags New England place wager on Stanley Cup Playoffs

ST. LOUIS – Six Flags St. Louis won a bet with their sister park in California when the Blues beat the San Jose Sharks to become the NHL Western Conference Champions.

According to a press release, now the park is making a wager with Six Flags New England as both parks’ local teams play for the NHL Championship starting Monday, May 27. This friendly competition between sister parks has a lot more at stake than just bragging rights.

The St. Louis Blues have been waiting 49 years for another chance to take the Stanley Cup home and when they beat the Boston Bruins, Six Flags New England will be responsible for the following:

Six Flags New England will rename their Thunderbolt wooden coaster to “Thunder Blues” and hoist a St. Louis Blues flag at the ride;

The park will provide free admission for one week to anyone from Missouri with a valid state ID;

A Blues band will follow Six Flags New England’s Park President, Pete Carmichael for an entire day;

The park will send iconic Bostonian treats to Six Flags St. Louis including Boston Cream Donuts, New England Clam Chowder, and Boston Baked Beans; and

Six Flags New England will serve St. Louis traditional gooey butter cake to the first 100 guests entering the park.

If the Boston Bruins were to win the series, Six Flags St. Louis will be responsible for the following:

Six Flags St. Louis keeps The Boss wooden coaster on the line and will rename it the “Boston Boss” as well as hoist a Bruins flags at the ride;

The park will provide free admission for one week to anyone from Massachusetts with a valid state ID;

A band of bears (mascots) will follow Six Flags St. Louis’ Park President, Phil Liggett around for an entire day;

Six Flags New England’s Park President, Pete Carmichael, called Six Flags St. Louis home for a time and has requested his favorite St. Louis fare…Joe Boccardi’s pizza, Sugarfire BBQ, and Fitz’s root beer be sent by the Eureka park; and

Six Flags St. Louis will serve Boston cream pies to the first 100 guests entering the park.

The loser of this bet will keep their temporary sign up and fly the opposing team’s flag for one week and post proof of the “make good” along with a congratulatory message to the winning team on the park’s Facebook page.

To bring more good luck to the St. Louis Blues, Six Flags St. Louis is allowing employees to wear Blues gear on game days, giving guests who wear Blues gear on game days $20 off a one-day ticket, showing the games in their sports bars and illuminating the Ferris wheel with blue lights.

Let the games continue…LETS GO BLUES!!!