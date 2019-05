Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blues are in the Stanley Cup final, but the city may be the big winner.

Patrick Rishe, the Director of the Sports Business Program at Washington University`s Olin Business School studies the economic impact of the playoffs on cities.

Rishe joined john brown on-set to discuss what stands out the most to you when studying the NHL playoffs on the city, and what is the longer-term outlook for a team having this type of success in one season.