Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues officially start the Stanley Cup Final series at 7:00 p.m. Monday in Boston- and we know one place that will be buzzing.

Tim Ezell is live at Bobby's Place looking to get the party started. That's a great place to watch the game.

Named after former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bobby Plager, Bobby's Place-Downtown combines hockey memorabilia with bar-and-grill style eats and cold drinks.