Water Patrol leading search for missing boater on Cuivre River

OLD MONROE, MO – Around 7 pm Monday evening an emergency call was made to report a boating accident on the Cuivre River near Old Monroe. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person is unaccounted for from the incident. The call originated from Silverspoon Drive, the caller told authorities the accident happened further west on the Cuivre River.

First responders and the Water Patrol are on scene searching for the boater.