7-year-old rushed to hospital after accidental shooting
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A 7-year-old child was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Tuesday inside a Spanish Lake home.
According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Congress Avenue.
Investigators said the shooting appears to be accidental.
Numerous guns were recovered from the home, Granda said.
The child’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Spanish Lake Fire Protection District.
38.787827 -90.215944