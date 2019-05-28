7-year-old rushed to hospital after accidental shooting

Posted 9:19 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:24PM, May 28, 2019

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A 7-year-old child was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Tuesday inside a Spanish Lake home.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Congress Avenue.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be accidental.

Numerous guns were recovered from the home, Granda said.

The child’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Spanish Lake Fire Protection District.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.