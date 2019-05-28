× Boat driver taken into custody after body pulled after Cuivre River crash

OLD MONROE, Mo. – Search crews found the body of a 20-year-old Moscow Mills man after two boats collided in the Cuivre River. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that the body was pulled from the water in the same area of the accident. The victim did not have his life vest on. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday on the Cuivre River near Old Monroe, about 40 miles north of St. Louis.

Fire officials say four men were on the river in two boats when the collision occurred. One of the men was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Two others were unhurt.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that a 24-year-old has been arrested in connection with this crash. They say he was driving the watercraft while intoxicated. They say William Nordmann Jr. had four passengers in the boat during the collision.

The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities are still notifying next-of-kin about the death.