× Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization says

ST. LOUIS – If work is stressing you out, you might have an actual medical condition.

The World Health Organization now recognizes “burnout” as a legitimate diagnosis. The International Classification of Diseases Handbook places it in the section related to employment problems.

According to the handbook, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms exhaustion, mental distance or cynicism about work, and problems getting the job done successfully.

The WHO says burnout can only be diagnosed in relation to work not other life situations.