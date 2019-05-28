High school student takes on extreme obstacle challenge after amputation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five days before graduation, Chloe Peistrup went through a terrible accident that changed her life completely.

Chloe says her boyfriend was driving a UTV near St. Albans when the car flipped on its side, crushing her leg underneath it. Janet Peistrup, Chloe’s mother, says she received a call from her daughter saying “my toes are gone, my toes are gone!”

After reconstructive surgery and an amputation, Chloe formed a friendship with her prosthetist at the Hanger Clinic, Jerod Wexstten. Jerod helped her challenge herself beyond learning to walk to take on Tough Mudder, an extreme obstacle challenge!

She will be starting Maryville University in the fall to study psychology focusing on patients with PTSD therapy and help others find the positive in all situations. To find out more information about the Hanger Clinic for prosthetics and orthotics, visit hangerclinic.com.