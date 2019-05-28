Jon Hamm explains St. Louis slang to the world with a smile

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Vanity Fair magazine has a regular YouTube segment called Slang School. In this episode of episode, Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen teach you St. Louis and Welsh slang. Jon and Michael star in “Good Omens” which premieres on Amazon Prime this Friday.
This is a rough transcript of Hamm’s interpretation of local phrases and pronunciation:
- T-Ravs: A shortened version of toasted ravioli. Basically, you take a ravioli, you bread it, deep-fry it and then you dip it in tomato sauce and cover it with Parmesan cheese. So, good!
- The Bootheel: Missouri is in an odd little shape and in the southeast corner is a little chunk that kind of bites into Arkansas. It is called “The Bootheel.” My family is from kind of down south toward that way. Not quite as far as as the heel.
- Farty-Far: St. Louisans have what can only be described as a particular accent, especially when trying to pronounce the “O” vowel, sometimes. So, Highway 44 becomes Farty-Far.
- Cards: The Cardinals are the best baseball team in the world. That is all you need to know.
- Going to the boat: A new relatively new term because riverboat gambling was only recently
legalized.
- What High School Did You Go To? This is the defining question for every person that’s from St. Louis. If you ever meet anybody from St. Louis, other than me, they will ask where do your high school. Everybody then knows what part of town you live in. It’s very much code. I went to the best high school, John Burroughs.
- If the Lord is willing and the creek don’t rise: A common prayer in St. Louis because there is a lot of flooding.