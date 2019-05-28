Korean War veteran in hospice care returns from Honor Flight to DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A local veteran who is receiving hospice care is being honored for his sacrifices and achievements during the Korean War. An Honor Flight recently took him to Washington D.C. and he described it as a trip of a lifetime.

Letter after letter, thanking veteran Paul Brown for serving our country. After serving in the Army, Paul joined the Navy at just 21 years old. He says he will never forget what it was like leaving home.

"Looking at the San Francisco coast just kind of disappear. What an empty feeling that was, really," said Brown.

He served in the military for nearly 12 years, traveled the world, and saw history being made.

"I saw the first H-bomb go off, I was there. It all came down on me, radiation. It was my job to be a damage control man," said Brown.

Mercy Hospice Nurse Erika Smith said it is now her job to look after Brown.

"Paul has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which causes difficulty with breathing," said Smith.

Brown elected for Mercy hospice in November of last year.

"It is such an honor to treat our veterans. They served to protect us," said Smith.

Brown said his health is not stopping him just yet, as he and 20 others took an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Paying tribute to our heroes and honoring our veterans for their sacrifices.

Brown will be 90 in June.