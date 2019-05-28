LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Driving the streets of St. Louis

Money Saver- Smell the savings with up to 75% off Yankee Candles

Posted 6:27 am, May 28, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – You can smell the savings in this deal from Yankee Candle.

For a limited time get up to 75-percent off candles, accessories and air fresheners during the semi-annual sale.

Get a select large jar candle, down from $30 dollars for $10 bucks each.

There are more than 70 scents discounted.

Save even more with 75-percent off clearance items, which drop as low as $1.50.

Shipping is free on orders of $100 dollars, or add $5.99.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.