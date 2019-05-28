× Murder trial set to start for Sunset Hills man charged with killing wife

CLAYTON, Mo. – The murder trial is set to start Tuesday for a Sunset Hills man accused of killing his wife and burying her in a shallow grave.

Jury selection is expected to start at 9:00 a.m. in Clayton in the trial of John Mclaughlin. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife Linda.

Her body was found in a grave in the Mark Twain National Forest ten months later after she disappeared in June of 2015.

If convicted, McLaughlin could face life in prison.