ST. LOUIS - All of the residents of a St. Louis apartment building were able to safely escape a fire on Hogan Street Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported apartment building fire in the 1400 block of Hogan at 5:00 a.m.

No injuries have been reported in this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.