Pay It Forward: Crafting quilts for children in need

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Never underestimate a group of women who love to sew.

Every Tuesday, St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Creve Coeur is quiet enough to hear a pin drop as several ladies—known as “Blanketeers”—craft quilts for children in need. It’s part of a nationwide effort called Project Linus.

“Our joy is knowing that a quilt we made has been given to a child who is sick or without parents or whatever their special need may be," said Janet Kolmer, who organized the Blanketeers. “It’s good for everyone and not only are we giving back to the children. It’s also the comradery, the fellowship we have. We help each other out with our own little crisis while we’re here.”

The Blanketeers inspire many, especially Janet’s sister, Nancy, who nominated her for the Pay It Forward award.

“You guys moved me so much that I went home, I went online and, on behalf of Fox 2 News and First Bank, we're awarding you Pay it Forward for your involvement in the Linus Project,” Nancy said.

Janet said there are countless people to thank for the success of the project.

“It takes help from our husbands, who helped build the closets, and to the people who donate a little money so we can buy our supplies,” she said. “It’s a huge effort of a large group of people.”

