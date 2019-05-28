Planned Parenthood: Missouri’s last abortion clinic may close this week

ST. LOUIS – Planned Parenthood says Missouri’s only abortion clinic could be closed by the end of the week because the state is threatening to not renew its license.

Planned Parenthood officials said in a teleconference Tuesday that the current license for the St. Louis facility expires Friday. If not renewed, the organization says Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Hope Clinic for Women’s Statement:

“Missouri is about to go dark — and could become the first state in the country with no health center that provides abortion care. In just 72 hours, the state will likely block the last remaining licensed abortion center from providing care in the state. This is happening only days after the Governor signed one of the most restrictive bans on abortion in the country. In Missouri, more than 1.1 million women of reproductive age now may face a world where they are blocked from accessing the health care they need in their own state. A world we haven’t seen since before 1973 when Roe v. Wade was decided. This is a ban on abortion period.”

Phone and email messages left for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Gov. Mike Parson’s office haven’t been returned.

Missouri is among half a dozen states that have passed sweeping anti-abortion measures. Parson, a Republican, signed a bill Friday banning abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.