Recipe: Pimento Cheese and Fried Pickle Burger 

ST. LOUIS – May 28 marks National Hamburger Day!

And to help Americans get into the spirit, Chef Chad Taylor from Ameristar Casino-St. Charles joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for some amazing burger recipes.

Pimento Cheese and Fried Pickle Burger

INGREDIENTS

8 oz 80/20 ground beef patty

Salt and pepper

2 oz pimento cheese (see attached recipe)

4 pickle ‘slicers’

2 eggs

2 oz flour

4 oz panko bread crumbs

2 slices cheddar cheese

2 leaves of iceberg lettuce

2 thick cut tomato slices

1 slice red onion

1 hamburger bun



DIRECTIONS:

Season burger patty with salt and pepper.

In a pan over medium-high heat or over medium-high heat of the grill, place burger and do not move to allow to get a good sear.

Cook burger for 5-7 minutes per side. Only turn burger once.

Cook to an internal temperature of 150 for medium well and 160 for well done.

Remove burger from heat and add cheese slices.

Season pickle slices with salt and pepper, dredge in flour, then egg wash, and then coat with panko breadcrumbs until well covered.

Add olive oil to a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add pickles, brown both sides 1 to 2 minutes per side and remove from pan.

To assemble bottom bun, add the burger, then fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion.

Add pimento cheese to top button and finish the burger.

Pimento Cheese Recipe

INGREDIENTS

5 oz roasted red bell pepper

14 oz cream cheese softened

2 oz shredded sharp cheddar

4 oz mayonnaise

¼-teaspoon black pepper

1-teaspoon kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

Roast 1 large red pepper on the stovetop till the skin turns black.

Transfer the red pepper to a bowl and cover, with plastic wrap for 20 mins.

Remove pepper from the bowl and under slow running water, remove the charred skin

Deseed the pepper.

Blend all ingredients in a food processor until desired consistency is reached. I recommend leaving it a little chunky.