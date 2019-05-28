Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today will be partly sunny and a little breezy and very warm with high temperatures warming to near 90. Tuesday evening starts dry, but a few storms are possible after midnight. A strong storm is possible in the St. Louis area. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

The National Weather Service says that you may want to set up something to receive weather alerts tonight. A line of severe storms is expected to develop and move across the state overnight.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a couple of rounds of showers and storms possible, especially in the morning, and then again very late in the day. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.