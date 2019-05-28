Tim’s Travels: ‘Create a New Kolache Contest’ kicking off at The Kolache Factory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - St. Louis foodies looking for some serious bragging rights; no need to look any further.

Tim Ezell was live at the Kolache Factory where they are kicking off summer with a fabulous foodie contest that gives customers nationwide a chance to come up with the next kolache flavor and win free breakfast for a year!

The 2nd annual `Create a New Kolache Contest` runs from May 28 - June 30. Customers will share their idea for a new kolache that could end up in the Kolache Olympics in July, win them free breakfast and appear on Kolache Factory`s menu later this summer.

For more information visit: www.kolachefactory.com/contest