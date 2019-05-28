Tim’s Travels: ‘Create a New Kolache Contest’ kicking off at The Kolache Factory

Posted 6:51 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22AM, May 28, 2019

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - St. Louis foodies looking for some serious bragging rights; no need to look any further.

Tim Ezell was live at the Kolache Factory where they are kicking off summer with a fabulous foodie contest that gives customers nationwide a chance to come up with the next kolache flavor and win free breakfast for a year!

The 2nd annual `Create a New Kolache Contest`  runs from May 28 - June 30.  Customers will share their idea for a new kolache that could end up in the Kolache Olympics in July,  win them free breakfast and appear on Kolache Factory`s menu later this summer.

For more information visit: www.kolachefactory.com/contest

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.