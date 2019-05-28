Video of bear trapped in a Eureka, Missouri church going viral

Posted 2:05 pm, May 28, 2019

EUREKA, Mo.  – Video of a bear trapped in a church is going viral on social media.  A post to Eureka, Missouri’s Community page run by the Realty Team of Josh Kahn and Katie Busk says, “Amazing footage of a bear trapped in Most Sacred Heart Parish – Eureka, Missouri. He was probably upset to find out he missed the famous fish fry! In all seriousness, we hope this young bear made it out safely.”

FOX 2 is working on more details in this unusual video.  Tune in to FOX 2 News at 5pm for more on this developing story.

