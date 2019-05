Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Does it seem like your cravings are sabotaging your diet goals? Your body may be trying to tell you something According to nutritionists there are ways to decipher what your body really needs from what you're craving.

Sweets: If you suddenly need sweets then experts say your body needs rest. Craving sweets is your body`s way of telling you it needs a boost of energy.

Feeling savory? Burger cravings mean your body needs more protein.

Salt: If your cravings make you pick up pretzels, the salt cravings may mean your body needs more iron.