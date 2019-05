× Accident closes westbound I-270 at New Florissant Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 270 at S. New Florissant Road Wednesday evening.

Four cars were involved in the crash, which left the semi-truck on its side.

Florissant police said a couple was taken to the hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

The interstate was closed for several hours.