× Alex Trebek reveals some of his tumors have shrunk by ‘more than 50 percent’

Alex Trebek says some of his tumors have already shrunk by more than 50-percent. The Jeopardy host was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer three months ago. Now he has good news to share; he tells People Magazine that he is in “near remission.” The 78-year-old says he’s been responding well to chemo treatments.

This is an excerpt from People Magazine’s interview:

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” the 78-year-old says, in PEOPLE’s new cover story. Although the cancer has a 9 percent survival rate, Trebek has been responding very well to chemotherapy. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Trebek still has several more rounds of chemotherapy to hopefully enter full remission.