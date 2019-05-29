× Blues hosting concerts during street parties before St. Louis Stanley Cup games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Blues and the NHL are throwing concerts during the street parties in St. Louis before game three and four of the Stanley Cup finals. Before Game 3 on Saturday St. Louis native and “The Voice” finalist Kennedy Holmes will lead a sing-along of the Blues victory anthem, “Gloria.” Before Game 4 on Monday Grammy Award-winning artist, Gary Clark Jr. will perform.

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final Parties will be held on Market Street between Tucker and 14th Streets and the surrounding area. Each event will open to fans at 3pm and will feature a food, drinks, and more. Fans are encouraged to stay to view Games 3 and 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins on giant television screens starting at 7pm.

Portions of both events will be televised and featured in the game broadcasts.

Learn more by visiting stlouisblues.com/finalparty and downtownstl.org.