Blues’ Robert Thomas out for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Torey Krug #47 of the Boston Bruins checks Robert Thomas #18 of the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game One of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BOSTON – The St. Louis Blues will be without injured forward Robert Thomas in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

Thomas has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and not participating in most practices and morning skates. Coach Craig Berube says Thomas has been banged up and his absence is not related to the open-ice hit he took from Torey Krug in a Game 1 loss Monday.

Berube said he decided to take Thomas out of the lineup because he is banged up. It could mean Robby Fabbri will see his first game action since Game 5 of the second round against Dallas on May 3.

Blues defenseman Vince Dunn will miss his fifth consecutive game after taking a puck to the face on shot from San Jose’s Brenden Dillon in the Western Conference final.

